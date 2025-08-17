MES Celebrates Independence Day Of India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

MES Indian School's Abu Hamour branch celebrated the 79th Independence Day of India with great enthusiasm. The celebration took place on the school campus and was attended by parents, students and the entire school faculty. The Indian national flag was hoisted with pride, followed by salutations. The event concluded with a group song by students. This Independence Day served as a reminder for all to renew their dedication and devotion to serving the motherland. The sense of pride and happiness was evident on the faces of all attendees, making the day truly memorable.