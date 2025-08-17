Vittori Partners With Totum 3D And Shapeup Studios For Titanium Additive Production

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vittori announced a production partnership with Totum 3D and ShapeUp Studios to design, prototype, and manufacture titanium 3D‐printed components for its three‐phase roadmap: hypercars first, followed by premium eVTOL and electric‐jet programs.

Image: Concept rendering of a titanium gearbox housing, illustrating the types of parts under evaluation for Vittori's additive roadmap.

The scope covers design‐for‐additive reviews, rapid prototyping, and pilot short‐run builds of 3D‐printed parts. The teams are testing a practical mix of materials-titanium for strength‐to‐weight, stainless and maraging steels for heavy loads, aluminum alloys for light structures, nickel superalloys for hot zones, copper alloy for cooling hardware, and aerospace polymers like PEEK and ULTEM for cabin‐safe components (examples include 316L and 17‐4PH stainless, AlSi10Mg and Scalmalloy aluminum, Inconel 718, and CuCrZr). For larger sections, they pair printed parts with carbon‐fiber panels and honeycomb cores, and any cabin‐facing materials will be qualified to meet aviation flame, smoke, and toxicity standards.

"As others explore aerospace concepts, we're putting titanium parts into production now," said Carlos Cruz, founder of Vittori. "Proving hardware on the road first lowers risk and speeds our move to the air. The same printed structures and thermal systems will migrate into our eVTOL and, later, our electric jet.""Vittori's road‐to‐air plan is a strong fit for metal additive," said Stefano Turconi, Head of Totum 3D. "Common, lightweight architectures reduce part count and lead time while meeting demanding performance targets."

Industry context: public reports note leaders like Christian von Koenigsegg examining aviation concepts. Vittori's approach focuses on production today with third‐party manufacturing and a clear transfer path from road to air.

Vittori's AI-hybrid hypercar, the Vittori Turbio-featuring a V12 targeting about 1,100 horsepower and 3D-printed titanium components-is scheduled for unveiling on October 4 in collaboration with Pininfarina. Further design details will be shared at the live event. This announcement comes as Vittori advances its current fundraising round to accelerate prototype production and support its three-phase roadmap from road to air.

Vittori engineers and builds hyper‐performance machines for land and sky-hypercars now, eVTOL next, and an electric private jet to follow.

Totum 3D provides high-performance material additive design, prototyping, and short-run production for performance-critical applications, delivering streamlined workflows that connect concept, engineering, and manufacturing into a cohesive process.

Shapeup Studios provides Design solution development with shape research, seeking a balance between aerodynamics, lightweight, and tactile finishes in an innovative product development project.

This release may include forward‐looking statements. Actual results can differ due to risks including technology, certification, supply chain, financing, and market adoption. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

