Oman Data Park's Solar-Powered Data Centre Breakthrough

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Oman Data Park has formed a strategic alliance with Solar Wadi to establish the Sultanate's inaugural green energy data centre, powered by solar generation. The collaboration marks a significant step in aligning ODP's technological infrastructure with Oman's net-zero ambitions, as the data centre is set to harness sustainable energy to lower operational emissions and improve grid resilience.

ODP, long regarded as the nation's leading provider of managed services, cloud platforms and cybersecurity solutions, is extending its operational philosophy to prioritise environmental responsibility. The agreement with Solar Wadi will see the integration of solar energy into ODP's power mix, effectively positioning this development as Oman's first environmentally powered data centre.

ODP's Chief Executive, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, has underscored the project's dual strategic value: it reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable practices while responding to growing demand for digital infrastructure that aligns with climate goals. The initiative also dovetails with Oman's broader climate action roadmap, which includes institutional support through the newly launched Oman Net Zero Centre. This centre coordinates net-zero strategy development, energy-efficiency efforts and clean-technology adoption across government and private sectors.

Solar Wadi enters the partnership with experience in renewable energy development and investment. As one of the pioneering independent Omani power companies, Solar Wadi delivers solar projects across various global markets, backed by pension funds and local as well as international investors. Its track record includes deploying systems that significantly reduce carbon emissions-projects like 100 MW solar plants that can mitigate 160,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalents annually.

The green data centre initiative arrives amid broader industry and governmental efforts to promote sustainability within Oman's ICT sector. Technical specialists advocate for innovations such as AI-optimised energy management systems, advanced cooling methods suitable for arid climates-including liquid immersion and sea-water cooling-and renewable-powered microgrids coupled with smart grid integration. These innovations support energy resilience and align with Oman's Vision 2040 targets.

See also ACWA Power Secures Major Solar Projects in Morocco

ODP's existing operations cover approximately 10 megawatts across five data centres, with plans to double capacity to meet rising demand, particularly for AI infrastructure. The green energy initiative injects a new strategic dimension into this expansion, affirming the company's emphasis on reducing carbon intensity as digital growth accelerates.

This solar-powered development is one among multiple ODP-led infrastructure advances. Among other regional moves, ODP previously signed a substantial agreement-totaling $450 million-with INTRO Technology to build the Kemet Data Centre in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone. That facility is also designed to incorporate solar energy solutions, supporting sustainable operations beyond Oman.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?