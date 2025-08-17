Oil Bulls Bolt As Supply Surfeit And Sanctions Uncertainty Undermine Optimism

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bullish bets on rising US oil prices plunged to a 16-year low as mounting expectations of an oversupplied market and cooling fears of sanctions on Russian crude prompted a sharp pullback by traders.

Net-long positions in West Texas Intermediate futures dropped by nearly 30,000 contracts in a single week, reaching just over 49,000-a level not seen since 2009. The shift came amid forecasts from the International Energy Agency and the US government signalling that global oil supplies will outstrip demand well into 2026, tipping sentiment decisively bearish.

Analysts have noted that expectations of Russian sanctions are beginning to fade. While geopolitical risks had earlier supported price premiums, markets now reckon that even if sanctions are imposed, ample spare capacity among OPEC+ producers and resilient non-OPEC output would cushion any disruptions. Compounding the downward pressure, the US Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected build of 3 million barrels in crude inventories, further weighing on prices.

The retreat in bullish positions is consistent with a broader narrative of abundant supply. In late July, hedge funds slashed their net-long WTI positions to their lowest since mid-April, driven by OPEC+ ramping up production and a surge in US crude stockpiles-a rise of 7.7 million barrels recorded at the end of July. Earlier in the year, speculators trimmed net-long holdings by half over a five-week span amid deteriorating technical outlooks, trade-war concerns and expectations that OPEC+ would taper production cuts.

Despite these bearish trends, forecasters caution that demand could provide occasional counter-currents. Wildfires in Canada have temporarily removed around 350,000 barrels per day of oil from production, supporting prices in the short term. Meanwhile, geopolitical flashpoints-including tensions around Iran's nuclear programme and Russian export vulnerability-could intermittently bolster outlooks. But with OPEC+ intent on increasing output-for example, by 411,000 barrels per day in July-and projections indicating a supply surplus growing to over a million barrels per day by year-end, the dominant trend remains one of oversupply.

See also Consortium Secures €6.7bn Techem Buyout to Accelerate Digital Decarbonisation

This convergence of factors-ample supplies, fading sanctions risk, swelling US inventories and rising OPEC+ output-has catalysed a reappraisal of market dynamics by speculators. The resulting collapse in bullish positioning reflects a recalibration of expectations amid shifting fundamentals.

Narratives of tight supply have lost momentum, leading to a revaluation of oil's near-term trajectory across trading desks worldwide.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?