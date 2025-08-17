403
Western Media Reacts Strongly to Putin, Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized what she described as an overblown reaction from Western media to the warm reception extended by US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent meeting in Alaska.
According to Zakharova, the coverage of the event has reached a level of "hysteria" due to the unexpected cordiality of the encounter.
The meeting, which took place in Anchorage, marked Putin’s first visit to US territory in over ten years.
The two leaders engaged in three hours of discussions, during which Putin was welcomed with notable honors — including a red carpet arrival and a flyover by American fighter aircraft.
Following this, Trump and Putin traveled together in the US president’s limousine to the venue of the summit.
Although no formal agreement regarding Ukraine emerged from the discussions, Putin characterized the exchange as productive, and Trump described it as “warm.”
He also hinted that Russia and the US “are pretty close” to reaching a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Zakharova commented on the reaction from Western media, saying they had descended into a “frenzy bordering on complete madness” in response to the ceremony and treatment extended to the Russian president.
“For three years they spoke of Russia’s isolation, and today they saw a red carpet rolled out to meet the Russian president in the US,” she observed.
Some outlets, including The Washington Post, portrayed the Alaska summit as a diplomatic success for Russia.
The newspaper noted that “the warmth of the welcome sent shock through Ukraine and Europe,” highlighting the contrast with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the White House in February.
During that encounter, Trump had sharply criticized Zelensky for what he called disrespect and a lack of gratitude for American assistance, accusing him of “gambling with World War III.”
