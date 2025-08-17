The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-17 04:03:15
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Abdalateef Abdalrasoul

PortSudan(Sudanow)-

Al-Burhan: People of Sudan Are Builders of Glory, Great Civilization and Armed Forces

Al-Burhan arrives in Rehaid Al-Nuba, North Kordofan

TSC Member Lt. Gen. Jabir Inspects Several Service Facilities in Khartoum State

Jabir Receives Congratulations on Sudanese Armed Forces' Centenary from Khartoum State's Native Administration

Inspecting the Chemical Industries Company in Bahri, Jabir Hails Private Sector's Work Resumption

TSC Member Dr. Salma Reviews Bilateral Relations with the Saudi Ambassador


TSC Member Dr. Nawara Reviews Finance Ministry's Efforts to Fulfill State Obligations

Kamil Idris Addresses Colombian People To Cease Recruiting Mercenaries and Sending them to Darfur

TSC Member Dr. Salma Honors Closing Ceremony of Productive Entrepreneurs Initiative's Seventh Forum

TSC Member Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir Addresses Armed Forces Centennial Celebration

Information Ministry Allows International Media Outlets to Film and Broadcast Live from Port Sudan


Dr. Kamil Idris calls on the UN Security Council to continue its efforts and declare the militia a terrorist organization

Kamil Idris Meets Head of Eastern Sudan National Front


Kamil Idris Meets Director General of Sudanese Consumer Goods Company (Silaati)


Sudan Welcomes UN Security Council's Rejection of Dagalo Militia's Announcement of Forming Parallel Government in Sudan

Ministry of Agriculture's Undersecretary Discusses Economic Security Operations with ICRC Delegation


Security Council Rejects Declaration Establishing Parallel Governing Authority in Areas Controlled by RSF militia

