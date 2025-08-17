The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
PortSudan(Sudanow)-
Al-Burhan: People of Sudan Are Builders of Glory, Great Civilization and Armed Forces
Al-Burhan arrives in Rehaid Al-Nuba, North Kordofan
TSC Member Lt. Gen. Jabir Inspects Several Service Facilities in Khartoum State
Jabir Receives Congratulations on Sudanese Armed Forces' Centenary from Khartoum State's Native Administration
Inspecting the Chemical Industries Company in Bahri, Jabir Hails Private Sector's Work Resumption
TSC Member Dr. Salma Reviews Bilateral Relations with the Saudi Ambassador
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Reviews Finance Ministry's Efforts to Fulfill State Obligations
Kamil Idris Addresses Colombian People To Cease Recruiting Mercenaries and Sending them to Darfur
TSC Member Dr. Salma Honors Closing Ceremony of Productive Entrepreneurs Initiative's Seventh Forum
TSC Member Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir Addresses Armed Forces Centennial Celebration
Information Ministry Allows International Media Outlets to Film and Broadcast Live from Port Sudan
Dr. Kamil Idris calls on the UN Security Council to continue its efforts and declare the militia a terrorist organization
Kamil Idris Meets Head of Eastern Sudan National Front
Kamil Idris Meets Director General of Sudanese Consumer Goods Company (Silaati)
Sudan Welcomes UN Security Council's Rejection of Dagalo Militia's Announcement of Forming Parallel Government in Sudan
Ministry of Agriculture's Undersecretary Discusses Economic Security Operations with ICRC Delegation
Security Council Rejects Declaration Establishing Parallel Governing Authority in Areas Controlled by RSF militia
