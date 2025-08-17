Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Dead, 13 Injured In Apartment Building Fire In S. Korea

2 Dead, 13 Injured In Apartment Building Fire In S. Korea


2025-08-17 04:01:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and 13 others injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the South Korean capital Seoul on Sunday, authorities said.
The blaze began on the 14th floor of the 20-story building in Seoul's western ward of Mapo, forcing 89 residents to evacuate. A woman in her 60s and her 20-something son died in the fire, according to South Korean news agency (Yonhap).
One person was seriously injured, while the rest sustained minor injuries.
The fire agency plans to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109937822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search