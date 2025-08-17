403
2 Dead, 13 Injured In Apartment Building Fire In S. Korea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and 13 others injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the South Korean capital Seoul on Sunday, authorities said.
The blaze began on the 14th floor of the 20-story building in Seoul's western ward of Mapo, forcing 89 residents to evacuate. A woman in her 60s and her 20-something son died in the fire, according to South Korean news agency (Yonhap).
One person was seriously injured, while the rest sustained minor injuries.
The fire agency plans to investigate the exact cause of the fire.
