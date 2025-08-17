Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Fire In Rafah

3 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Fire In Rafah


2025-08-17 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
Local sources reported that Israeli gunfire struck a gathering point where people had assembled to receive aid, leaving three dead and several wounded.
Since dawn on Sunday, at least 11 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks across several areas of the Gaza Strip, including three aid workers north of Rafah, medical sources said.
Since Oct. 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have waged a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 61,897 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and wounding 155,660 others, according to Palestinian health authorities. Officials noted that the toll is incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulances and rescue crews.

