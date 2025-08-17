403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
3 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Fire In Rafah
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
Local sources reported that Israeli gunfire struck a gathering point where people had assembled to receive aid, leaving three dead and several wounded.
Since dawn on Sunday, at least 11 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks across several areas of the Gaza Strip, including three aid workers north of Rafah, medical sources said.
Since Oct. 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have waged a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 61,897 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and wounding 155,660 others, according to Palestinian health authorities. Officials noted that the toll is incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulances and rescue crews.
Local sources reported that Israeli gunfire struck a gathering point where people had assembled to receive aid, leaving three dead and several wounded.
Since dawn on Sunday, at least 11 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks across several areas of the Gaza Strip, including three aid workers north of Rafah, medical sources said.
Since Oct. 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have waged a genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 61,897 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and wounding 155,660 others, according to Palestinian health authorities. Officials noted that the toll is incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulances and rescue crews.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
- India Textile Dyes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies And Report 20252033
- Lychees Prices Q2 2025: Price Trend, Demand, Supply And Forecast
- What Is The Current Market Size Of Brazil's Lingerie Industry In 2025?
- Australia Luxury Travel Market 2025 Worth USD 69.3 Billion By 2033 Exhibit 6.34% CAGR
- Stainless Steel Market Size To Hit USD 261.5 Billion By 2033 With A 5.08% CAGR
CommentsNo comment