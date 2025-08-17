Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The Gabonese Republic National Day

2025-08-17 04:00:17

On behalf of the United States, I would like to congratulate the people of Gabon on the 65th anniversary of your independence on August 17.

Over the last year, our two countries entered a new era of partnership. We stand ready to work with Gabon as it strives to diversify its economy, strengthen its maritime security, and counter illicit trafficking of its natural resources. Our bilateral resolve to promote United States-Gabon commercial trade, advance infrastructure, and pursue security cooperation demonstrates our shared vision for a safe and prosperous Gabon.

We extend our best wishes for the people of Gabon and look forward to building a stronger partnership in the coming year.

