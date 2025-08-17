Chimaev Smothers Du Plessis, Claims UFC Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis with relentless wrestling to seize the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319, earning a unanimous decision and cementing his place as champion.

Khamzat Chimaev is the new ruler of the UFC's middleweight division.

On Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago, the undefeated contender put on a grappling clinic to dethrone Du Plessis by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44).

From the opening seconds, Chimaev set the tone by shooting in for a takedown and never letting the champion breathe.

He pinned Du Plessis in a crucifix early and controlled nearly every round with smothering top pressure, hard elbows, and constant transitions.

Though Du Plessis fought with heart, surviving dangerous positions and even threatening with a late rear-naked choke in the fifth, he could not stop Chimaev's relentless attack.

The victory gives Chimaev (15-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) his first UFC title after back-to-back wins over former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker.

For Du Plessis (23-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC), the loss ends an 11-fight win streak and his reign as middleweight champion after two successful defenses.

With his dominant performance, Chimaev not only kept his perfect record intact but also announced himself as the UFC's new 185-pound king - a champion many believe could rule for years to come.

