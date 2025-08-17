403
European NATO members to continue arming Ukraine
(MENAFN) Western European leaders have expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, while simultaneously reaffirming their commitment to continue arming Kiev and advancing its potential NATO membership—issues that Russia has cited as key drivers of the war.
The statement follows Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the two discussed possible measures to end the conflict. Although no agreement was reached, both leaders described the talks as productive. Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday.
France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Poland, Finland, and the presidents of the EU Council and European Commission praised the peace initiatives but emphasized ongoing military support for Ukraine. “Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” the statement said.
The declaration rejects any territorial compromise, underscoring that decisions over Ukraine’s territory are solely Kyiv’s to make—a position at odds with Trump’s repeated suggestions of a potential “land swap” with Russia.
Additionally, European leaders pledged to provide security guarantees through a “coalition of the willing,” a France- and UK-led initiative to deploy a NATO “reassurance force” in Ukraine, which Moscow has strongly opposed. “No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO,” the statement concluded.
