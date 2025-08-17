Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kursk governor declares woman murdered in Ukrainian drone raid

2025-08-17 03:37:14
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk, Russia, killed a 45-year-old woman and injured 12 others, acting governor Aleksandr Khinshtein reported. The overnight strike hit an apartment block, causing severe damage, shattering nearby windows, and igniting a fire on the upper floors, which has since been extinguished. Among the injured was a 15-year-old; nine people were hospitalized while three received outpatient care.

Residents of the building have been temporarily relocated to a school, where authorities are providing accommodations, food, and essential supplies. Experts will assess whether the building can be repaired.

Social media footage showed the blaze, damaged balconies, exterior walls, and debris-strewn streets. Ukrainian drone strikes have also targeted Rostov-on-Don, injuring at least 15 people, including two children. Drone and artillery attacks deep into Russian territory, particularly in border regions like Kursk, have increasingly affected civilians and infrastructure.

