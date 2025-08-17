403
Ukrainian drone strikes bloc in border Russian area
(MENAFN) A video has emerged showing a Ukrainian drone hitting a building in Belgorod, Russia, part of a series of recent strikes on the border region. The UAV is seen approaching its target before a powerful explosion shakes the area. Casualties from this particular strike are unclear.
Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that several people were injured in Thursday’s attacks, which damaged government offices, the regional parliament building, residential buildings, a store, and a passenger car, injuring three civilians. A similar attack on Wednesday injured eight people.
Authorities ordered state institutions to shift to remote work on Thursday and Friday, closed large shopping centers until Saturday, and canceled outdoor events until Sunday.
In another strike on Rostov-on-Don, a drone hit an apartment complex, injuring 13 people. These attacks come amid escalating tensions ahead of the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump scheduled for Friday.
