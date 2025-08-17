403
Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills Eleven More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 11 additional Palestinians have died in Gaza over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition and the ongoing Israeli-imposed starvation, raising the death toll to 251 since March, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry on Saturday.
Munir al-Bursh, the director general of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, confirmed that 108 of those who have died were children.
Since March 2, Israeli authorities have fully sealed all border crossings into Gaza, deepening famine-like conditions throughout the territory.
Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its harsh campaign on Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in nearly 61,900 Palestinian deaths, the majority being women and children. The unrelenting airstrikes have devastated the region, pushing Gaza to the brink of mass starvation.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
In addition, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its ongoing military operations in the enclave.
