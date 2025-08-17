403
Putin says US attempts to settle Ukraine war ‘energetic and sincere’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the US is making genuine and energetic efforts to halt the fighting in Ukraine and reach agreements that consider the interests of all parties. The remarks came ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict and steps toward normalizing US-Russia relations.
On Thursday, Putin met with senior Russian officials, including Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to review preparations for the summit. He highlighted that American efforts aim to create long-term peace conditions for Russia, the US, Europe, and globally. Putin also noted that progress on strategic offensive weapons control could further advance the peace process.
The Kremlin outlined that the summit will start with a one-on-one discussion between the two presidents, followed by a meeting with their respective delegations. Trump described the meeting as a “feel-out” session to assess the potential for resolving the Ukraine conflict, with the possibility of a second round including Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Trump intends to explore all diplomatic avenues and avoid imposing new sanctions on Russia.
