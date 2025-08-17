403
Putin states predictions for nuclear agreement with US
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that a strategic nuclear arms agreement with the US could be possible if progress is made in resolving the Ukraine conflict, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.
Putin referenced the New START treaty—the only remaining nuclear arms control pact between the two nations—which Moscow suspended in 2023 due to inspection obstacles and Western military involvement in Ukraine. In force since 2011, the treaty limits each country to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and allows mutual inspections to ensure compliance.
“If we move to the next stages and reach agreements in strategic offensive arms control, this will create long-term conditions for peace between our countries, in Europe, and globally,” Putin said.
Russia suspended participation in the treaty last year, citing ignored or denied site visits and Western involvement in attacks on Russian strategic bomber bases, though Moscow has emphasized its intent to respect the treaty’s provisions.
Trump has expressed interest in maintaining limits on US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals, calling it “not an agreement you want expiring.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted last month that there are currently no talks on extending New START, attributing stalled discussions to the poor state of US-Russia relations under the Biden administration.
