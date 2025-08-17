403
U.S. Announces Suspension of All Visitor Visas for Gaza Residents
(MENAFN) The US State Department announced on Saturday the suspension of all visitor visas for residents of the Gaza Strip, citing an ongoing review of the procedures used to approve recent medical and humanitarian entries.
“All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days," the department stated on its official X social media account.
This decision follows controversial posts by far-right influencer Laura Loomer earlier the same day, who targeted three critically injured Palestinian children and their families recently admitted to the US for medical treatment through the humanitarian work of the US-based nonprofit HEAL. Loomer tagged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US State Department, demanding they be denied entry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s atrocious military offensive in Gaza has resulted in nearly 61,900 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—according to local sources. The assault has devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, severely damaged its healthcare system, and created acute food shortages. The continuous bombardment has left the enclave on the brink of famine.
In a significant legal development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
