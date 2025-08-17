Now Live In Canada: Worldwide Club Offers For Travel Enthusiasts

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members in Canada.

$1499-SPEND A WEEK IN JAPAN, FLIGHTS INCLUDED

Travel by bullet train between Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka on the lowest-priced Japan trip we've ever seen. You'll get a guided tour of the capital and stay in central hotels, all while saving $619.



50% OFF-SUITE AT WHISTLER SKI-IN/SKI-OUT HOTEL Club Members stay a snowball's throw from the lifts starting at $181 per night over early ski season dates. Two-bedroom, condo-style suites have space for up to 4 adults and 2 children.



$1299-MEXICO 5-STAR RESORT FOR 3 NIGHTS W/$200 CREDIT

We escape to a luxurious Punta de Mita resort that's surrounded by some of the best beaches in the world. This offer, which normally costs $3446, also includes breakfast and an ocean view room.



$169-TORONTO HOTEL 'IN A PERFECT LOCATION'

This stylish hotel is just a few minutes' walk from two subway lines and the city's best galleries and boutiques. Club Members save an average of 51% on fall stays.

$999-PRAGUE 6-NIGHT GETAWAY WITH FLIGHTS

Explore the Czech capital's cobblestone streets and see timeless treasures like the iconic Charles Bridge and fairy-tale Old Town Square.

