Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alaska Summit: Putin's First Reaction After Meeting Trump Calls It 'Timely & Extremely Useful'


2025-08-17 03:15:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After the most awaited Alaska summit with Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the meeting was 'timely and extremely useful.' Speaking at the Kremlin, Putin added that Moscow respects the U.S. stance on Ukraine and stressed Russia wants a peaceful end to the conflict.

MENAFN17082025007385015968ID1109937767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search