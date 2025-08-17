Alaska Summit: Putin's First Reaction After Meeting Trump Calls It 'Timely & Extremely Useful'

After the most awaited Alaska summit with Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the meeting was 'timely and extremely useful.' Speaking at the Kremlin, Putin added that Moscow respects the U.S. stance on Ukraine and stressed Russia wants a peaceful end to the conflict.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.