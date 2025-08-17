Brazilian Woman Shares Love Story With Indian Man, Says 'Different Cultures But...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A love story between a Brazilian woman and an Indian man is melting hearts everywhere. A video shows how the two, defying all challenges and stereotypes, met on social media during Covid and got married within five months of knowing each other. The user named Taina Shah took to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures documenting their journey.

"We share our multicultural love story, break taboos, and speak up for open minds about colourism. We celebrate a love that crosses cultures, challenges stereotypes, and inspires others to embrace diversity," Shah wrote in the post.

She highlighted her first meeting with her now husband during Covid, when he travelled to Brazil to meet her at a time when there were no vaccines yet.

"We fell in love and got married just five months after we met. When you know, you know," Shah added.

The duo tied the knot in Brazil in the presence of her husband's Gujarati family, whose blessings she said had been with them from the start of their relationship.

"We came from different cultures but our values are the same. Our love and admiration grow stronger every day. Thankful to the universe for guiding our souls together," she wrote.

The post quickly went viral on social media, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with netizens pouring in congratulatory messages.

"Love is love, no matter how far it is. Congratulations both of you," said one user, while another added: "Absolutely beautiful, bless you both."

A third commented: "Such a warm love story. I hope the love only grows with each passing year. Here's wishing you both a long life together filled with love, laughter and good health."

A fourth said: "Many similarities in both cultures: sense of strong family values, faith, commitment, and dance. Good to see this beautiful, happy couple."