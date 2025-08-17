PM Modi Interacts With Workers In Delhi Ahead Inauguration Of National Highway Projects Worth ₹11,000 Crore
The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) are part of the Government's broader plan to reduce congestion in the capital. These projects aim to significantly enhance connectivity, shorten travel times, and ease traffic in Delhi and nearby regions.
The Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway stretches 10.1 km and was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 5,360 crore. This segment offers multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. It includes 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, and 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, facilitating direct access to Urban Extension Road-II.
Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the 19 km Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in March 2024.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan section of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, which were constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 5,580 Crores. This project aims to reduce congestion on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads, as well as at key points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will facilitate direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, enhance industrial connectivity, decrease city traffic, and expedite goods movement across the National Capital Region.
(With inputs fromANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment