PM Modi Interacts With Workers In Delhi Ahead Inauguration Of National Highway Projects Worth ₹11,000 Crore

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with construction workers on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). On Sunday, August 17, 2025, he is expected to inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore.

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) are part of the Government's broader plan to reduce congestion in the capital. These projects aim to significantly enhance connectivity, shorten travel times, and ease traffic in Delhi and nearby regions.

The Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway stretches 10.1 km and was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 5,360 crore. This segment offers multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. It includes 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, and 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, facilitating direct access to Urban Extension Road-II.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the 19 km Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in March 2024.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan section of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, which were constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 5,580 Crores. This project aims to reduce congestion on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads, as well as at key points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will facilitate direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, enhance industrial connectivity, decrease city traffic, and expedite goods movement across the National Capital Region.

(With inputs fromANI)