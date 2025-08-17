Zepto Surprises Customer With Empty Amul Butter Box On Janmashtami: Social Media Hails 'Cool Marketing'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zepto came up with a clever marketing strategy on Janmashtami. The quick-commerce food delivery platform found an interesting way to sell butter on Krishn Janmashtami by sending empty butter boxes with a heartfelt note.

A Reddit user pointed to this clever marketing strategy on Krishna Janmashtami . The annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna with great fervour and enthusiasm was observed on August 16 this year. According to religious beliefs, Krishna is famously and playfully referred to as "Maakhan Chor" or butter stealer.

Through a jaunty and symbolic reference to the deity on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Zepto incorporated this marketing move to advertise Amul's butter.

Zepto sent empty butter boxes with a humorous note referencing Krishna on Janmashtami.

| Zepto plans cleaner checkout, may tweak Super Saver feature

The heartfelt note, "Oops, Maakhan chor got here before you! Amul butter delivered in 10 minutes gone in seconds" accompanying the butter boxes surprised customers. The other side of the card wishes“Happy Janmashtami.”

| Avendus-Hurun U30 Youngest leaders 2025 list: Zepto co-founders take crown

The caption to the viral post states,“Zepto is sending Free empty Amul butter boxes on Janmashtmi. How many of you agree that Blinkit does better marketing? Or instamart?” This Reddit post amassed over 2.2 thousand reactions within 21 hours.

Social media reaction

A string of reactions poured on social media after this unique approach caught social media attention. A user inquired,“What did they do with the actual contents?”

A second user wrote,“Zepto cafe wale samaan m use kr liya.”

Another user remarked,“The box doesn't have oily patches either true, this is a creative one!”

| How your Zepto orders could shape the ads you see on OTT and streaming apps

A fourth comment read,“It's pretty smart, tbh. Don't think we need to unnecessarily critique everything.”

A fifth user wrote,“It's such cool marketing!”

A sixth user stated,“Lol. It took me a while to understand the reference to Krishna's butter stealing incident. What a clever and funny ad!”

A seventh user said,“Janmashtmi p April fool bna rahe hain.”

A user on X wrote,“Ordered from Zepto and found an empty butter packet with this note inside. Smooth marketing!”