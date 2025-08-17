Integrated Transport Centre Issues Amendments to Road Toll Executive Regulations In Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 15, 2025 - The Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced amendments to the provisions of the Road Toll Executive Regulations in Abu Dhabi “DARB”. This comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion on main roads during peak hours.
The new amendments will come into effect starting Monday, 1 September 2025, introducing changes to the tariff schedule. The evening period will be revised to run from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, while the morning period will remain unchanged, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, Monday through Saturday. Tariffs will continue to be free of charge on Sundays and official public holidays.
The new amendments also remove the current daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles. This means there will no longer be a maximum limit on the toll charges collected per vehicle each day (AED16) or each month (AED200, AED150, and AED100) for the first, second, third vehicle, and any additional ones.
The fee of AED 4 will continue to be charged every time a vehicle passes through a toll gate in the emirate. The existing exemption policy will continue for eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.
Q Mobility, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), will take over the management and operation of Abu Dhabi’s DARB toll system, working in coordination with the relevant authorities to implement the updates.

