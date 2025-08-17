403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Integrated Transport Centre Issues Amendments to Road Toll Executive Regulations In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 15, 2025 - The Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced amendments to the provisions of the Road Toll Executive Regulations in Abu Dhabi “DARB”. This comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion on main roads during peak hours.
The new amendments will come into effect starting Monday, 1 September 2025, introducing changes to the tariff schedule. The evening period will be revised to run from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, while the morning period will remain unchanged, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, Monday through Saturday. Tariffs will continue to be free of charge on Sundays and official public holidays.
The new amendments also remove the current daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles. This means there will no longer be a maximum limit on the toll charges collected per vehicle each day (AED16) or each month (AED200, AED150, and AED100) for the first, second, third vehicle, and any additional ones.
The fee of AED 4 will continue to be charged every time a vehicle passes through a toll gate in the emirate. The existing exemption policy will continue for eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.
Q Mobility, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), will take over the management and operation of Abu Dhabi’s DARB toll system, working in coordination with the relevant authorities to implement the updates.
The new amendments will come into effect starting Monday, 1 September 2025, introducing changes to the tariff schedule. The evening period will be revised to run from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, while the morning period will remain unchanged, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, Monday through Saturday. Tariffs will continue to be free of charge on Sundays and official public holidays.
The new amendments also remove the current daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles. This means there will no longer be a maximum limit on the toll charges collected per vehicle each day (AED16) or each month (AED200, AED150, and AED100) for the first, second, third vehicle, and any additional ones.
The fee of AED 4 will continue to be charged every time a vehicle passes through a toll gate in the emirate. The existing exemption policy will continue for eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.
Q Mobility, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), will take over the management and operation of Abu Dhabi’s DARB toll system, working in coordination with the relevant authorities to implement the updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment