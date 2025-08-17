Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Surpasses 320 As Monsoon Rains Devastate Pakistan

2025-08-17 03:07:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from floods and landslides in northwestern Pakistan has risen to at least 320 in recent hours, as relentless monsoon rains continue to batter the region.
According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the latest fatalities bring the overall toll to more than 600 since the unusually severe rainy season began in late June.
The NDMA reported widespread destruction across northern districts, including Bajaur and Mansehra, among the worst affected. Rescue teams are working to evacuate stranded tourists, deliver relief supplies, and clear blocked roads.
Officials said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has borne the brunt of the disaster, with more than 300 deaths. Floodwaters have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, hindering access to remote communities.
Authorities have warned of further flooding and landslides in northern regions as heavy rains persist.

