Al-Shadadiya Hazardous Materials Center Boosts Kuwait Fire Force Readiness

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Mesri

KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Al-Shadadiya Hazardous Materials Center, affiliated with the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), represents a major step in enhancing preparedness for chemical, biological, and radiological incidents, while reducing associated risks.

Located at Sabah Al-Salem University City, the facility is among Kuwait's first specialized centers for handling hazardous substances. Built to modern safety standards and equipped with advanced systems, it supports rapid local and international response, protects lives and property, and provides specialized training to raise public awareness.

Head of Al-Shadadiya Hazardous Materials Center, Colonel Ali Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, told KUNA that it is equipped with cutting-edge devices and vehicles for detection, analysis, and post-incident decontamination.

The center operates 10 specialized vehicles such as fire pump units, hazardous materials units with leak-control gear and decontamination tents, breathing apparatus vehicles, and reconnaissance vehicles for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

The center's decontamination units can process 70 to 100 people per hour, while its reconnaissance vehicle includes a mobile lab, protective suits, a remote-controlled robot, and weather monitoring systems.

Al-Marzouqi stressed that effective hazardous materials response is essential for safety, environmental protection, sustainable development, and national security. (end) ahk