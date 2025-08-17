403
Indian Legal Fraternity Pays Homage in Pahalgam, Backs Government Actions, and Passes ‘Operation Sindoor’ Resolution
(MENAFN- Edelman) Pahalgam and New Delhi, August 16, 2025: The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), led by its President Dr. Lalit Bhasin, convened a solemn Independence Day meeting in Pahalgam today to pay homage to the victims of the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack on innocent tourists. The gathering of senior members of the legal fraternity also passed the Operation Sindoor resolution, reaffirming India’s unity, resilience, and determination to counter terrorism in all its forms.
The meeting, held at Pahalgam Hotel, was attended by SILF’s leadership, including Senior Vice President Alok Kumar, Vice Presidents Sudhir Kumar, Shweta Bharti, and Mumtaz Bhalla, Joint General Secretaries Yakesh Anand and
Amitabh Chaturvedi, Treasurer Pratap Shankar, and Advocate Aditya Bhasin.
In his address, Dr. Lalit Bhasin said, “We have held this Meeting in Pahalgam to pay our solemn homage to the victims of the brutal attack by the terrorists. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims for the irreplaceable loss they have suffered. At the same time, our armed forces have given a befitting response by wiping out terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership and most effective steps have restored normalcy in J&K, as was evident from our interaction with the local population in Pahalgam and Srinagar.”
The Operation Sindoor resolution, unanimously adopted, commended the Government of India and the Armed Forces for their decisive and proportionate response in eliminating terrorist infrastructure across the border, while ensuring no harm to civilian populations. It also applauded the joint ‘Operation Mahadev’ of the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police in neutralising the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack.
SILF members expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pledged any possible assistance. They also strongly deprecated the ill-informed and hostile declarations made by certain foreign and Indian leaders suggesting that India is a “dead economy.” The members affirmed that India’s economy is vibrant, dynamic, and growing at a rapid pace — a testament to strong governance and the collective will of its people — and noted that this very success explains why certain vested interests seek to undermine the nation’s progress.
The event concluded with a unanimous reaffirmation of the Indian legal fraternity’s unwavering support to the Government in its fight against terrorism and its commitment to upholding peace, justice, and national unity.
