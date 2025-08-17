403
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Youth are essential partners in shaping the present and building the future
(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, regards youth as essential partners in shaping the present and building the future. He noted that their ability to transform national goals into tangible achievements stems from their direct contributions to serving the community and advancing sustainable development through innovative initiatives and projects that address real needs on the ground.
His Excellency added that this year’s theme, “From the Local to the Global: Youth Action for Sustainable Development Goals and Beyond”, reflects the growing importance of youth in defining societal priorities, devising practical solutions to challenges, enhancing quality of life, and driving progress across various sectors. He explained that the Ministry of Finance places special emphasis on engaging young national talent in developing financial policies that reinforce the stability of the national economy, open new horizons for inclusive growth, and solidify the UAE’s position as a global hub for leadership and innovation.
He stressed that empowering youth to participate in decision-making, and providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities, ensures the continued advancement of the nation. H.E. underlined that Emirati youth, with their ambition and determination, are fully capable of leading positive transformation and contributing to the realisation of national objectives, to the benefit of both current and future generations. He affirmed that investing in youth today is the surest guarantee for a prosperous tomorrow.
