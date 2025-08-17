403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wednesday Returns...and She's Not Alone
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) Part 1 Premiere Date: August 6, 2025
Part 2 Premiere Date: September 3, 2025
Logline: Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.
MORE ABOUT WEDNESDAY S2:
Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, premiered in 2022 and quickly became a record-breaking global phenomenon, claiming the #1 spot on Netflix’s list of most popular English shows of all time and spent 20 weeks on the Global Top 10. Based on characters created by Charles Addams and reimagined for a new generation with creative visionary Tim Burton. The show captivated fans with its witty, offbeat tone and the gothic charm of Wednesday Addams, brought to life by Jenna Ortega. Wednesday ignited a massive fandom, as Ortega’s instagram followers ballooned from 9M to 37M timed to the release of Season 1. The show became a cultural phenomenon, sparking a gothic fashion revival; causing the makeup used in the show to sell out; and propelling The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ song with a 5,000% surge in streams – four decades after its release. The iconic dance scene inspired millions of TikTok recreations using Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary,” sparking a 1,800% spike in Spotify streams, prompting Lady Gaga to join in and to join the show as a guest star in Season 2, which was announced during her captivating performance at Netflix Tudum 2025. Wednesday has earned worldwide critical acclaim, garnering 50 award nominations and 17 wins, including Emmys®, Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Already renewed for a third season, Wednesday returns with Season 2 part 1 on August 6 and part 2 on September 3.
Part 1 Premiere Date (episodes 201-204): August 6, 2025
Part 2 Premiere Date (episodes 205-208): September 3, 2025
Showrunners/Executive Producers/Writers: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Director/Executive Producer: Tim Burton
Executive Producers: Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Meredith Averill, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Tommy Harper, Kayla Alpert, Kevin Miserocchi
Directors: Tim Burton (201, 204, 207, 208), Paco Cabezas (202, 203), Angela Robinson (205, 206)
Series Regulars: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan
S2 Guest Stars: Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment Additional S2 Guest Stars (Part 2): Frances O'Connor, Lady Gaga
Studio: MGM Television
Part 2 Premiere Date: September 3, 2025
Logline: Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.
MORE ABOUT WEDNESDAY S2:
Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, premiered in 2022 and quickly became a record-breaking global phenomenon, claiming the #1 spot on Netflix’s list of most popular English shows of all time and spent 20 weeks on the Global Top 10. Based on characters created by Charles Addams and reimagined for a new generation with creative visionary Tim Burton. The show captivated fans with its witty, offbeat tone and the gothic charm of Wednesday Addams, brought to life by Jenna Ortega. Wednesday ignited a massive fandom, as Ortega’s instagram followers ballooned from 9M to 37M timed to the release of Season 1. The show became a cultural phenomenon, sparking a gothic fashion revival; causing the makeup used in the show to sell out; and propelling The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ song with a 5,000% surge in streams – four decades after its release. The iconic dance scene inspired millions of TikTok recreations using Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary,” sparking a 1,800% spike in Spotify streams, prompting Lady Gaga to join in and to join the show as a guest star in Season 2, which was announced during her captivating performance at Netflix Tudum 2025. Wednesday has earned worldwide critical acclaim, garnering 50 award nominations and 17 wins, including Emmys®, Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Already renewed for a third season, Wednesday returns with Season 2 part 1 on August 6 and part 2 on September 3.
Part 1 Premiere Date (episodes 201-204): August 6, 2025
Part 2 Premiere Date (episodes 205-208): September 3, 2025
Showrunners/Executive Producers/Writers: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Director/Executive Producer: Tim Burton
Executive Producers: Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Meredith Averill, Karen Richards, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Tommy Harper, Kayla Alpert, Kevin Miserocchi
Directors: Tim Burton (201, 204, 207, 208), Paco Cabezas (202, 203), Angela Robinson (205, 206)
Series Regulars: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan
S2 Guest Stars: Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osment Additional S2 Guest Stars (Part 2): Frances O'Connor, Lady Gaga
Studio: MGM Television
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment