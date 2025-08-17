Digitalisation, Ownership Reform Propel Investment Boom

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's investment landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by a combination of digitalisation and regulatory reforms that have made the market increasingly accessible to foreign investors.

During the second quarter of the year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) reported that Qatar recorded an unprecedented 640 percent year-on-year increase in non-Qatari company registrations, a surge that experts say sets the country apart from its Gulf neighbours and signals a long-term transformation in its investment landscape.

Neil Wilson, Managing Director at The Sovereign Group, credited sweeping reforms introduced by MOCI for driving the growth. Speaking to The Peninsula, he said,“This unprecedented growth in new non-Qatari company registrations is largely driven by significant reforms introduced by Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry”.

The analyst highlighted three key developments including digital transformation, which has streamlined business registration with 98 percent of services now handled electronically and processing times reduced to just one to two days; regulatory changes allowing 100 percent foreign ownership in most sectors; and a suite of investment incentives, such as the favourable land leases, customs duty exemptions, and a corporate tax rate of just 10 percent. Free zones also provide additional benefits such as full profit repatriation and tariff exemptions.

“These combined measures have significantly lowered barriers to entry and enhanced Qatar's appeal as a destination for foreign businesses,” Wilson said.

The spike in registrations far outpaces regional peers. He said,“In relative terms, Qatar's 640% spike is exceptionally pronounced, towering over the double-digit and low triple-digit percentage gains seen in Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Wilson explained.“While FDI and company registration growth across the Gulf is strong, Qatar's surge stands out as unprecedented and is a dramatic outlier in regional investment trends.”

According to Wilson, the growth is not a one-off.“This surge is not just a short-term spike; it reflects a deeper, long-term transformation in Qatar's economic landscape,” he said.

The researcher stressed that“The government has implemented major structural reforms, like allowing 100 percent foreign ownership, streamlining business registration, and offering investor residency programs. These changes align with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy beyond oil and gas. So, while some momentum may be cyclical, the foundations point clearly to sustained, strategic growth.”

Investor confidence has also strengthened. Wilson noted that reforms are having a tangible impact.“The launch of a $1bn incentive programme earlier this year, for example, offers targeted financial support to international companies in key sectors like technology, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, business regulations have been overhauled to allow 100 percent foreign ownership, faster registration through digital systems, and more investor-friendly laws, including those covering bankruptcy, PPPs, and commercial activity.”

“Qatar attracted over $2.7bn in foreign direct investment in 2024, across more than 240 new projects, with the majority being greenfield investments,” Wilson said.“That's a strong signal that investors see long-term potential in the market. On top of that, global rankings in competitiveness, economic freedom, and logistics performance have all improved significantly, reinforcing investor trust. So, it's clear that these reforms are not just cosmetic, they're reshaping the investment climate in a very real and lasting way.”

The market expert also emphasised Qatar's balanced approach. He said,“Qatar carefully balances openness to foreign investment with supporting local industries through a clear regulatory framework that allows foreign ownership while encouraging partnerships with local companies. This ensures knowledge transfer and local participation.”

He stressed that measures such as local content requirements in energy, workforce localisation initiatives, and targeted incentives in free zones are designed to foster collaboration between international investors and domestic enterprises.

“The government screens investments to protect national interests and align with long-term development goals, creating a balanced environment where both foreign investors and local industries can grow together,” Wilson added.