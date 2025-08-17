Wathnan Racing's First Look Clinches Prix Gontaut-Biron Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Look displayed tremendous determination to land the Gr.3 Prix Gontaut-Biron – Hong Kong Jockey Club at Deauville, a 2000m contest for 4yo and up run yesterday with just four runners lining up.

Ali bin Yousefl Al-Kubaisi was there and received the trophy on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

Trained by Andre Fabre, ridden by James Doyle and owned by Wathnan Racing, the 4-year-old gelding came into this race on the back of an impressive Listed win at Clairefontaine over 1800m.

He has now added a first Group success to his growing record.

Quickly away from the gates, First Look dictated the pace, with the strongly fancied Goliath tracking in second, Calif (Areion) in third and Woodchuck (Birchwood) held up at the rear. Setting an even tempo throughout, the order remained unchanged until the home straight where Goliath loomed up travelling strongly.

Headed inside the final 300m, First Look looked destined for second place, but the gelding showed remarkable grit, rallying in the closing stages to regain the advantage by a head at the line.

Goliath was forced to settle for second while Woodchuck stayed on to take third. Bred by Haras de la Perelle, First Look is out of Bilissie (Dansili), a Listed winner over 2000m at three.

