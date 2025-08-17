Qatar SC Shock Al Sadd In Five-Goal Thriller

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC kicked off their Qatar Stars League (QSL) campaign in stunning fashion edging defending champions Al Sadd 3-2 in a gripping clash at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Earlier, Al Duhail had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a Al Shahania in their opening match.

Qatar SC, under Marquez Lopez, looked sharper from the outset. Joao Pedro nearly opened the scoring with a powerful 15th-minute header but Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham reacted superbly to punch it clear.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute. Ali Saoud evaded his marker to head in a corner, the ball bouncing into the far corner to give Qatar SC, who finished 10th in the last season, a deserved lead.

Al Sadd responded with urgency. Giovani and Guilherme Torres both came close and Akram Afif fired wide after a fine run by Torres, leaving the Wolves trailing at the break.

Giovani rattled the crossbar early in the second half before the equaliser came in the 57th minute. Claudinho's shot from outside the box was blocked following a corner kick and Torres pounced on the rebound to level the score. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was awarded after a VAR review.

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino made his much-anticipated debut in the 73rd minute, greeted with loud applause from home fans but Qatar SC had other plans.

Just seconds later, Said Mohammed headed home a pinpoint cross from Faiz Selemani to restore Qatar SC's lead. Six minutes later, Joao Pedro struck a low drive from outside the box into the bottom corner, making it 3-1.

Al Sadd pulled one back in the 84th minute, with Claudinho heading in from a superb cross by Paulo Silva. Despite intense late pressure - including 11 minutes of stoppage time - Qatar SC held their ground to seal a memorable first win under former Qatar coach Lopez.

Al Sadd will look to bounce back against Al Ahli on Thursday while Qatar SC will meet Al Sailiya the same day.

Al Duhail's Karim Boudiaf (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser.

Al Duhail held by spirited Al Shahania

Al Duhail, fresh off a 3-2 win over Sepahan SC in the AFC Champions League Elite preliminaries, faltered in their QSL opener, drawing 1-1 with Al Shahania.

Despite dominating possession, Djamel Belmadi's side were wasteful in front of goal at Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Shahania showed early intent with Lotfi Madjer testing Salah Zakaria. In the 24th minute, Pelle van Amersfoort fired them ahead, finishing from the centre of the box after a smart assist by Moameen Mutasem Ragab.

Ibrahima Bamba thought he had equalised in the 37th minute, converting a rebound after Krzysztof Piatek's shot was blocked, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Adil Boulbina then missed a golden chance before halftime after a fine setup by Homam El Amin.

Al Duhail finally broke through in the 52nd minute. Captain Karim Boudiaf rose high to head in Bourigeaud Benjamin's free-kick, slotting it into the right corner.

But despite sustained pressure, Al Duhail couldn't find a winner. Al Shahania stood tall to earn a precious point against last season's runners-up.

Al Duhail will now face Al Wakrah while Al Shahania will take on Umm Salal – both games scheduled for next Saturday.