Ministry Of Awqaf's Summer Programme Reinforces Islamic Identity, Values

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance – Women's Activities Section, concluded its annual summer programme (Basaqat – Hikaya), which ran from July 6 to August 13, 2025.

The programme targeted children and young girls and witnessed wide participation and notable engagement. The Basaqat programme included the participation of 55 girls from grades 7 to 10 at the Aisha Jasem Darwish Center, and 50 students from grades 5 and 6 at the Fatima Al-Baker Center.

It aimed to utilise the summer vacation in an interactive educational environment that reinforced Islamic identity and instilled values and faith. Activities combined religious education with entertainment and included lessons on creed and monotheism, memorization of short surahs (chapters from the Qur'an), the prophetic biography, practical jurisprudence, in addition to art workshops and educational field trips.

The launch of the programme's second level this year built on the success of its first edition, with new additions such as the study of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) character traits and expanded content on the jurisprudence of worship, all of which contributed to shaping the girls' personalities on strong knowledge-based and moral foundations.

As for the Hikaya (story) programme, it aimed to instill values of belonging, Islamic and national identity through interactive lectures and workshops supervised by specialists in religious and educational guidance.

The programme focused on the stories of the prophets and linked them to the concept of monotheism to strengthen faith and trust in Allah, and to develop ethical and behavioral values.

This helped participants understand religious obligations and prepare for the stages of life ahead. Preacher Sheikha Al-Jarbu'i explained that Hikaya aimed to introduce students to role models from Islamic history and relate them to contemporary life, offering a positive alternative to the superficial celebrities commonly seen on social media. The programme also emphasized the meanings of servitude to Allah, pride in Islamic history, and the Arabic language.

She added that the programme was prepared in collaboration with a team of female preachers who developed educational and religious content tailored to the needs of the target group-focusing on creed, role models, and correct behavioural concepts. The goal was to make the most of the summer vacation in ways that benefit participants spiritually and morally, contributing to the development of a generation confident in its religion, proud of its identity, and aware of its mission.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs reiterates its commitment to continuing efforts to deliver purposeful educational and religious programmes. These initiatives aim to instill the firm values of Islam in the hearts of girls and children, strengthen their religious and national identity, and provide a safe and stimulating learning environment that contributes to preparing a conscious generation capable of taking responsibility and facing future challenges with faith and confidence.