New trend in Dubai real estate market. Why Young Investors Are Increasingly Choosing Dubai
(MENAFN- Middle East University) Did you know that the world of investment is undergoing a transformation? If, say, ten years ago, real estate was seen as a way to "park" capital for decades to come, today the new generation of investors acts differently. They choose flexibility, digital solutions and clear management models. Moreover, their vector of interest is increasingly directed specifically at Dubai.
According to analytical agencies, over the past 3-5 years, the share of investors under 35 in the UAE real estate market has grown by 31.8%. This is a significant shift in the capital structure, which reflects not only demographic changes, but also new principles of investment behavior itself. Modern investors are mobile, focused on transparent digital tools and prefer solutions that can be controlled online, using a laptop or smartphone.
The new young audience is people who do not just buy apartments. They build individual investment strategies in which not only profitability is important, but also the freedom to manage their own time and assets. Dubai offers this freedom.
The emirate's success among young people can be explained by several reasons. First of all, the absence of a tax burden: in the UAE there are no taxes on income, capital gains or property, which makes the market especially attractive in terms of net profitability. In addition, entry into the real estate market here is relatively accessible - initial investments are possible from $150 thousand, and with the advent of shared formats - even lower.
"The simplicity of remote acquisition, sale and rental management is also important - all this can now be done completely online. Our clients sometimes do not even come to Dubai to buy an apartment, because all processes can be done remotely, says Olga Poletskaya, CEO of Colife Invest.
Portrait of the Investor
The portrait of a new generation investor can already be described quite clearly. This is a person aged 25 to 35, often from the UK, Russia, India, France, China. He gets information not from traditional media, but from YouTube, Telegram. He is open to new formats of ownership - from shares and co-living to off-plan projects. And most importantly, he is not afraid of non-standard solutions. He does not seek to "stake out" square meters for decades, he is looking for liquidity, the ability to switch between investments, quickly enter and exit the market.
Such an investor is not about millions - he is about flexibility. About the ability to manage assets as easily as a streaming subscription or car rental. And it is technology that is becoming the main driver of this approach. Today, the market offers full-fledged digital ecosystems where you can choose an object, sign a contract, rent out an apartment and receive income in one click. Applications like Colife allow you to do all this without being physically present, which means that the investor can live anywhere in the world while remaining fully involved.
Investment as Lifestyle
It is also important that for many, investing in Dubai is becoming not only a source of income, but also an element of personal lifestyle. More and more young investors are trying to combine business with comfort - buying, for example, a studio that can be rented out for most of the year, and used for their own residence for a couple of months. This is not just an investment - it is a flexible lifestyle. In some cases, buying real estate gives the opportunity to apply for a residence permit in the UAE - which further enhances the attractiveness of the strategy.
“I chose Dubai because I can invest in a profitable studio and at the same time fly there myself for a couple of months a year - this is the flexibility that is important to m”,” says Desheng, a 28-year-old investor from Beijing.
It is these platforms that are becoming the entry point into the market for the younger generation. Colife Invest, for example, offers a turnkey for—at — from assistance with choosing a property and legal support to leasing and financial reporting.
Real estate investments are becoming part of the everyday digital enviro—ment — as accessible and transparent as an online bank or marketplace. It's no longer about "buy and forget", but about "live and manage". The market is changing, and those who understand it are winning. Young investors are betting on open markets, digital platforms and cities where it is easy to enter and comfortable to stay. Dubai today is one of the most striking examples of this approach.
