Türkiye Offers Sympathy to Pakistan’s Flood Victims
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed its heartfelt sympathies to Pakistan on Saturday following the tragic loss of hundreds of lives caused by severe flooding in the country.
A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to floods in Pakistan."
The message further conveyed, "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan."
Pakistani officials reported on Saturday that the death toll from flash floods and landslides triggered by intense rains has reached 321.
The majority of casualties occurred in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 307 fatalities.
In addition, five deaths have been documented in Gilgit-Baltistan, while nine others were reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also referred to as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Communication lines in various regions have been disrupted due to damage to mobile phone towers.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning about another round of monsoon rains expected to continue from Friday through September 10.
Officials have also highlighted that rising temperatures have hastened the melting of snow and glaciers in high-altitude areas, resulting in increased water flow in rivers.
