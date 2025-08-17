Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Progress

Turkish, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Progress


2025-08-17 02:51:59
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to diplomatic sources from Türkiye, the discussion focused on the recent Alaska summit between the presidents of the US and Russia, which took place on Friday as part of attempts to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan emphasized that "lasting peace could only be achieved through a process that included Ukraine," highlighting the importance of the forthcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump scheduled for August 18 in Washington, DC.

The Turkish foreign minister also expressed that Türkiye remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace and is prepared to assume an active role in the process.

MENAFN17082025000045017167ID1109937659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search