Turkish, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Progress
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
According to diplomatic sources from Türkiye, the discussion focused on the recent Alaska summit between the presidents of the US and Russia, which took place on Friday as part of attempts to bring an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Fidan emphasized that "lasting peace could only be achieved through a process that included Ukraine," highlighting the importance of the forthcoming meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump scheduled for August 18 in Washington, DC.
The Turkish foreign minister also expressed that Türkiye remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace and is prepared to assume an active role in the process.
