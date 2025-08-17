403
Putin says to Trump ‘next time in Moscow’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in English, invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow for the next round of discussions following their Anchorage summit on Friday. Trump acknowledged the possibility of the meeting but noted it could face political challenges.
At the joint press conference, Trump described the talks as “extremely productive,” adding, “we didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” signaling that no formal agreement was reached. He highlighted the progress made and reaffirmed his strong personal relationship with Putin. “Today’s agreements will help us restart pragmatic relations,” he said.
Closing the press event, Trump thanked Putin and indicated he expected further discussions soon. Putin responded with, “Next time in Moscow,” prompting Trump to remark, “That’s an interesting one… I can see it possibly happening.”
Putin praised Trump for a “friendly” and “results-oriented” approach, describing the talks as “constructive” and suggesting that the Ukraine war might not have occurred if Trump had been president at the conflict’s outset. Neither leader offered details of any deal or took questions from reporters.
