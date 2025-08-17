403
US F-35 fighter aircrafts accompany Putin’s plane
(MENAFN) The Kremlin released footage showing US F-35 fighter jets escorting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plane over the Bering Strait following his summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The jets appeared to have taken off from Elmendorf Air Force Base, which hosted the high-profile meeting.
Putin’s US visit also included a display of American military capabilities, featuring flyovers by F-22 fighters and a B-2 nuclear-capable stealth bomber. Trump greeted Putin on the red carpet, and the two leaders shared a ride in the US president’s armored limousine.
Although no agreement on Ukraine was announced, both leaders described the summit as productive, with Putin calling it “constructive” and Trump describing it as “warm,” adding that the sides are “pretty close to the end” of the conflict. Trump later urged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “make the deal.”
The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin, capable of air superiority and ground-attack missions, featuring advanced sensors, avionics, and networked warfare systems. Alaska hosts two squadrons of F-22s at Elmendorf and an additional two F-35 squadrons at nearby Eielson Air Force Base.
