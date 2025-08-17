403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky plans on visiting Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that he will travel to Washington next week for in-person discussions with US President Donald Trump.
Zelensky described their recent phone conversation as “long and meaningful,” in which Trump briefed him on the main points of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am going to discuss all the details on ending the killings and the war with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation,” Zelensky said. Trump later confirmed the visit on social media.
The Alaska summit with Putin was described as cordial and constructive by both sides. While no formal agreement on Ukraine was reached, Trump said the discussions brought the parties closer to a resolution and urged Zelensky to “make a deal.”
Zelensky also expressed support for Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, although Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that no such meeting has yet been discussed. He emphasized the importance of involving Western European allies to ensure reliable US-backed security guarantees for Ukraine.
Zelensky’s last trip to Washington in February ended awkwardly, with a public confrontation between him, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance, a cancelled press conference, and a brief suspension of US military aid to Kiev.
Zelensky described their recent phone conversation as “long and meaningful,” in which Trump briefed him on the main points of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am going to discuss all the details on ending the killings and the war with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Thank you for the invitation,” Zelensky said. Trump later confirmed the visit on social media.
The Alaska summit with Putin was described as cordial and constructive by both sides. While no formal agreement on Ukraine was reached, Trump said the discussions brought the parties closer to a resolution and urged Zelensky to “make a deal.”
Zelensky also expressed support for Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine, although Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that no such meeting has yet been discussed. He emphasized the importance of involving Western European allies to ensure reliable US-backed security guarantees for Ukraine.
Zelensky’s last trip to Washington in February ended awkwardly, with a public confrontation between him, Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance, a cancelled press conference, and a brief suspension of US military aid to Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment