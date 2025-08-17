Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European NATO nations presume weaponizing Ukraine

2025-08-17 02:37:20
(MENAFN) Western European leaders have voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, while simultaneously pledging to continue supplying arms to Kiev and advancing its NATO ambitions — the very issues Russia cites as core reasons for the war.

The joint statement followed Friday’s summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which both sides described as constructive despite no formal agreement being reached. Trump said he plans to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Monday.

In their message, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Poland, Finland, and the heads of the EU Council and European Commission praised the peace push but emphasized that military assistance to Ukraine would continue. “Our support to Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting,” the statement read.

Rejecting any idea of a territorial compromise, the leaders stressed that decisions over land rest solely with Ukraine. This directly clashes with Trump’s repeated suggestions of a possible land-swap deal with Russia.

They also pledged security guarantees for Kiev through a “coalition of the willing” led by France and the UK, which envisions deploying a NATO-backed reassurance force in Ukraine — an initiative firmly opposed by Moscow. The declaration stated: “Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO.”

By contrast, Trump has already dismissed Ukraine’s entry into NATO, telling reporters on Air Force One that while Kiev deserves security guarantees, “it won’t be in the form of NATO.”

Russia continues to insist that any settlement must include Ukrainian neutrality, non-NATO status, demilitarization, “denazification,” and recognition of its control over the new territories.

