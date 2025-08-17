403
Progress made in Alaska summit
(MENAFN) The Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin should be seen as a clear success — though not a breakthrough — despite what Western media, NATO-aligned politicians, or the Zelensky government may claim. It was far more than just a symbolic “at least they’re talking” encounter.
Unlike the failed 2021 Geneva meeting between Putin and then-US President Joe Biden, which collapsed under Washington’s rigid stance, the Anchorage talks demonstrated tangible gains for both sides. For the US, it was proof to European allies that Washington alone decides the timing, terms, and objectives of dialogue with Moscow. For Russia, it showed that negotiations can continue alongside active military operations, with no obligation to halt fighting until satisfactory results are reached.
The lack of detailed disclosures about the talks is actually a positive sign, reflecting serious diplomacy conducted quietly, patiently, and with discretion. Trump’s decision not to publicly air unresolved disputes suggests he is confident they can be worked out soon.
Hints from both leaders point to mutual respect and cautious goodwill, though national interests still take precedence over sentiment. Following the summit, Trump told Fox News that “much progress” had been achieved, affirmed Putin’s desire for peace, and urged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “make a deal.” Meanwhile, when Putin cautioned Brussels and Kiev against sabotaging the talks, Trump notably did not contradict him.
The real challenge now lies not in celebrating the summit’s success, but in ensuring its momentum translates into lasting results.
