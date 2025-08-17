403
Putin, Trump together in presidential limo to Alaska summit venue
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised onlookers by traveling together in Trump’s presidential limousine to their summit venue in Alaska on Friday.
After greeting each other on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the two leaders walked side by side along the red carpet before entering the car. Although Putin’s own vehicle was waiting nearby, he joined Trump instead, following a brief exchange. Video showed the pair smiling and conversing as the limousine departed, without interpreters present.
The New York Times described the move as “highly unusual,” noting that it is rare for the heads of rival superpowers to ride together in the same vehicle.
The high-stakes Alaska summit is set to focus on the Ukraine conflict, US-Russia relations, and potential economic cooperation. Russia’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, and economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a central figure in settlement talks.
On the US side, participants include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt.
This marks Putin’s eighth visit to the US and his first in a decade, with his last trip in 2015 for the UN General Assembly in New York, where he met then-President Barack Obama.
