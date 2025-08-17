403
Trump urges for peace over ceasefire following Putin meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said the war in Ukraine should be resolved through a permanent peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire, following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Writing on Truth Social the next day, Trump described his nearly three-hour discussion with Putin in Anchorage as “very successful” and noted that he had also consulted with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, EU leaders, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Trump, all agreed that a formal peace deal would be the only way to truly end the conflict, as ceasefire arrangements often collapse.
He added that he plans to meet with Zelensky on Monday, and, if progress is made, will seek another round of talks with Putin.
While Ukraine and its European allies have favored a comprehensive ceasefire, Moscow has argued that such a move would simply give Kiev time to regroup and rearm with Western support, especially as Russian forces maintain battlefield momentum.
At the Alaska summit, Putin stressed that any lasting settlement must address the underlying causes of the war. Moscow has continued to insist that Ukraine pledge neutrality, accept demilitarization and “denazification,” and recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions, which voted to join Russia.
Both Trump and Putin characterized the discussions as constructive, with Trump urging Zelensky afterward to “make a deal” with Moscow.
