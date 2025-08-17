Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senior diplomat claims Ukraine murdering civilians in attempt to cross into Russia

2025-08-17 02:23:00
(MENAFN) A senior Russian diplomat has accused Ukrainian forces of killing hundreds of civilians who attempted to cross the frontline into Russia since the start of the conflict. Rodion Miroshnik, Moscow’s ambassador-at-large for Kiev’s alleged war crimes, told TASS on Friday that the claims are supported by testimonies and video evidence.

According to Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops have targeted civilians with gunfire, drones, and even grenades, citing incidents in Avdeevka, Selidovo, and Dzerzhinsk in Donetsk, as well as in Chasov Yar, which Russian forces captured two weeks ago. He alleged that Ukrainian units carried out “preventive” killings by attacking people sheltering in basements, leaving some areas entirely devoid of civilians.

The diplomat argued that Kiev treats civilians in these regions not as its own people but as “separatists” awaiting Russian control. He also recalled earlier accusations from Moscow that Ukraine deliberately bombed residential buildings and carried out mass killings of the elderly in Donbass.

Miroshnik emphasized that Russia would not ignore such acts, which he said violate international humanitarian law. He maintained that Ukraine is obligated to investigate war crimes but is unlikely to do so, while Western allies remain silent.

He further revealed that Russia has launched around 108,000 criminal cases related to the conflict, with nearly 500 individuals already convicted, some in absentia. Moscow also intends to seek the extradition of those it considers Ukrainian war criminals.

