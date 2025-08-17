403
Polish Premier Urges Western Unity
(MENAFN) The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, made a strong appeal on Saturday for Western nations to remain firmly united, emphasizing that both Ukraine’s trajectory and the stability of Europe are entering a "decisive phase."
In a message shared via the US-based social media platform X, Tusk declared, "The game over Ukraine’s future, Poland’s security, and the security of all of Europe has entered a decisive phase."
These comments were made shortly after a significant diplomatic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Anchorage, Alaska.
The high-level talks marked the first official encounter between a sitting Russian and American president in more than four years.
Tusk stressed that it is now "even clearer" that Moscow only shows deference to strength, highlighting that President Putin has once again "proven to be a cunning and ruthless player."
The Polish leader reiterated the importance of maintaining cohesion among Western allies, stating, "That is why maintaining the unity of the entire West is so important."
Following the Trump-Putin summit on Friday night, a unified declaration from European officials was released early Saturday.
The statement expressed support for Trump’s attempts to further peace negotiations concerning Ukraine.
It also underscored the necessity that Ukraine "must have ironclad security guarantees" to effectively safeguard its sovereignty and national borders.
