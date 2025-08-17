403
Kallas Says Russia Has No Intention of Stopping War
(MENAFN) The European Union’s foreign policy chief emphasized on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s commitment to brokering peace is “vital.”
However, she also cautioned that Russia shows "no intention of ending” the conflict in Ukraine.
Kaja Kallas highlighted in a post on the American social media platform X that "President Trump's resolve to get a peace deal is vital."
She noted that the EU and its European allies made efforts to coordinate with Trump in advance of a meeting in Alaska.
Still, she acknowledged the grim reality: Russia seems unwilling to bring the war to a close anytime soon.
Kallas pointed out that Moscow intensified its assaults even while international delegations were assembling.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to drag out negotiations and hopes he gets away with it. He left Anchorage without making any commitments to end the killing," she stated.
She went on to say, "The U.S. holds the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously," underlining that the EU intends to collaborate closely with Ukraine and the United States to ensure that Russia’s acts of aggression are not rewarded and that any eventual peace is enduring.
The foreign affairs chief reiterated Europe’s steadfast support for Kyiv.
She declared that Moscow would not stop the conflict until it recognized that continuing was futile.
As such, Europe would persist in supporting Ukraine, including efforts toward developing a 19th sanctions package targeting Russia.
Kallas concluded by asserting that European security is "not up for negotiation," and underscored the root of the ongoing war.
"The real root cause of the war is Russia’s imperialist foreign policy, not an imaginary imbalance in the European security architecture," she said.
