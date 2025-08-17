Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BPS Celebrates 79Th Independence Day


2025-08-17 02:12:23
Doha, Qatar: With great patriotic fervour, the 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Birla Public School, Doha on August 15, 2025.

Director, Gope Shahani hoisted the Indian National flag, which was followed by the rendition of National Anthem. Principal Dr. Anand R. Nair welcomed the gathering, which was attended by the Head of Non-Academics, Vinod Kumar K V, HMs, Life Member, Academic and Non – Academic Members of the school.

Director, Gope Shahani, in his Independence Day message conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Indian community on behalf of all the Board of Directors.

Along with celebration, he asked everyone to reflect upon the sacrifices made for the freedom of India.

He emphasised on the role of education institutions in shaping the future of the nation. He reminded the staff to uphold the principles that India as a nation stood for and to become torch bearers of progress, innovation and social change.

Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair proposed the formal vote of thanks. He reminded everyone of their responsibility towards the nation and urged the gathering to carry the essence of India, wherever they are in the world.

