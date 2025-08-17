BPS Celebrates 79Th Independence Day
Doha, Qatar: With great patriotic fervour, the 79th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Birla Public School, Doha on August 15, 2025.
Director, Gope Shahani hoisted the Indian National flag, which was followed by the rendition of National Anthem. Principal Dr. Anand R. Nair welcomed the gathering, which was attended by the Head of Non-Academics, Vinod Kumar K V, HMs, Life Member, Academic and Non – Academic Members of the school.
Director, Gope Shahani, in his Independence Day message conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Indian community on behalf of all the Board of Directors.
Along with celebration, he asked everyone to reflect upon the sacrifices made for the freedom of India.
He emphasised on the role of education institutions in shaping the future of the nation. He reminded the staff to uphold the principles that India as a nation stood for and to become torch bearers of progress, innovation and social change.
Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair proposed the formal vote of thanks. He reminded everyone of their responsibility towards the nation and urged the gathering to carry the essence of India, wherever they are in the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment