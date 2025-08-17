Lulu Hypermarket Marks India Utsav For Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, the region's leading retail brand, has launched the 'India Utsav' festival to commemorate the 79th Indian Independence Day, offering shoppers a vibrant showcase of India's culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship.

The celebration was officially inaugurated on August 15 at Lulu Hypermarket Al Gharaffa by Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul in the presence of senior embassy officials, community leaders, and representatives from organizations including ICC, ICBF, ISC, IWA, and IBPC.

Renowned for its strong commitment to sourcing from India, Lulu Group continues to import an extensive range of Indian products to the Gulf. During India Utsav, customers can enjoy special offers and discounts on Indian-branded groceries, fresh produce, meat, seafood, household essentials, health and beauty items, garments, and footwear.

A highlight of the event is the 'Indian Silk and Ethnic Wear Fest' at the Saree Section, featuring an elegant collection of pure silk and synthetic silk saris, readymade outfits, and dress materials from various states of India - all at attractive prices.

The promotion also features a diverse variety of millets and millet-based bakery products, along with freshly prepared Indian delicacies. From rich and aromatic biryanis to classic curries, popular street snacks, and traditional sweets, shoppers can savour an authentic taste of India.

Praising Lulu's efforts, Ambassador H E Vipul said,“On the very happy occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India, I would like to thank the entire team of LuLu for organizing India Utsav here in Qatar. It is not only bringing Indians together with products from all over India, but also bringing the entire world together by sourcing from across the globe. It is always a proud moment to see how it showcases Indian products and strengthens the friendship between India and Qatar.”

In addition to the India Utsav festivities, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar is running other exciting offers, such as the Electronics and Gadgets promotion featuring the latest tech at great prices. The LuLu Back to School Savers promotion, running until August 23, 2025, offers a wide selection of school essentials for children, from character backpacks and trolley bags to stationery and more, making the new academic year even more exciting. Additionally, the Fashion for Everyone promotion, available showcases a variety of top brands and stylish collections for men, women, and children, ensuring something for every shopper's preference.

Lulu Hypermarket welcomes all shoppers in Qatar to join the celebrations and experience the flavours, colours, and traditions of India this August.

