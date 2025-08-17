DPS Monarch International School Celebrates India's 79Th Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 79th Independence Day is a time-honoured reflection of India's freedom struggle and the sacrifices that shaped the nation. The official theme for 2025 'Naya Bharat', echoes the nation's ambition for a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India by 2047, in alignment with the broader Viksit Bharat mission.

At DPS Monarch International School, this occasion resonates deeply with the ethos. The school stated that“It marks not just the celebration of India's journey, but also our own: from our modest inception in 2019 to becoming an educational beacon in just six academic years, now nurturing over 4,000 students with an inclusive, innovation-driven approach.”

As a pioneer in innovation, the school projects its mission to a technological success with Robotronics where AI technology integrated learning is ensured for students with hands on experience by experts. With its shining brilliance, the school excels in all the curricular and co-curricular trends in compliment with the holistic way of nurturing the young minds with values and ethics which guarantees wins and accolades in all the interschool and international competitions. As a testimony, the school showcased outstanding performance in 'The world scholars cup's-Tournament of champion' at the University of Yale in the United States of America and also at the War of Words Debating Championship 2025, clinching the championship title.

DPS Monarch International School unsurpassed result in 2025 CBSE results reaffirm academic brilliance - 100% pass rate with distinction in both Class X and XII. Notably, maximum number of students scored above 95%, with stream toppers achieving 98%+, including several centum scores in core subjects which is a testament to the dedication to excellence in education.

“We are proud to maintain our school's result of a perfect 100% pass rate with distinction,” the statement read. It added,“This response and support have prepared us for a flight of an educational revolution that we wish and to a greater heights of excellence in the advancing years and eventually for a bloom of pedagogically and holistically proven for this millennium and future generation with inclusive education where the overall development of each and every child is achieved through true means of learning and experience with realistic approach and strategic instructional methods and innovative practices in through the art of pedagogical customisation.”