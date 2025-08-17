Wifaq Centre Hosts Discussion On Successful Marriage For Stable Family

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Family Consulting Centre (Wifaq), one of the centres operating under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, organized a discussion session on the successful marriage for a stable family, under the patronage of the General Directorate of Endowments.

The session was held as part of the centre's mission to promote family cohesion and reinforce authentic social values.

Through such qualitative initiatives, the centre aims to provide dialogue platforms that bring together experts and specialists, with the goal of enabling youth to make informed decisions in their marital lives and build stable families capable of facing modern challenges.

The session aimed to highlight the importance of marriage as a pivotal step in an individual's life, its role in building families and enhancing social cohesion, and encouraging youth to marry at an appropriate age. It also sought to equip them with knowledge about the foundations of a healthy marital life, legal rights, and the available support mechanisms.

A group of specialists participated in the session. The first segment focused on the awareness and responsible choice, building the correct concept of marriage, clarifying the difference between marriage as a social form and marriage as a mature partnership.

It emphasised emotional, intellectual, and financial maturity before taking this step, as well as the criteria for conscious partner selection and the impact of marriage timing on relationship quality.

The second segment addressed the legal rights and understanding the regulatory frameworks of marriage, discussing contract conditions, mutual obligations, financial rights between spouses, and the importance of early legal awareness to ensure marital stability. The third segment presented a paper on the pre-marriage challenges, reality and solutions, which discussed key factors leading youth to delay or avoid marriage, such as economic conditions and stereotypical perceptions. It stressed the importance of marital preparation before and during engagement and after marriage, and showcased the main institutional support and facilities provided by the state for those intending to marry.

Wifaq Centre affirmed that this event aligns with its strategic goal of encouraging youth to marry and strengthening family bonds by raising societal awareness and providing the necessary information and support to build stable and cohesive families.

