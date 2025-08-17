TAMUH Concludes Training Programme To Foster Upward Mobility Of Qatari Youth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Tamuh for Community Development (TAMUH) yesterday concluded the“Impact Makers” training program, dedicated to empowering Qatari youth and enhancing their leadership and social skills.

Over 100 students of both genders participated in this month-long module, which featured a series of interactive activities delivered by well-informed trainers in education and development.

The activities included workshops and lectures aimed at fostering initiative, social responsibility, communication, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

TAMUH CEO Mohammed Al Abadi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the program is part of TAMUH's national strategy to advance young talent.

He emphasized TAMUH's commitment to investing in young national energies and providing a supportive and secure educational environment that imbue upwardly mobile youth with the expertise and skills necessary to progress in their educational and professional journeys.



