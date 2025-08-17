TAMUH Concludes Training Programme To Foster Upward Mobility Of Qatari Youth
Doha, Qatar: Tamuh for Community Development (TAMUH) yesterday concluded the“Impact Makers” training program, dedicated to empowering Qatari youth and enhancing their leadership and social skills.
Over 100 students of both genders participated in this month-long module, which featured a series of interactive activities delivered by well-informed trainers in education and development.
The activities included workshops and lectures aimed at fostering initiative, social responsibility, communication, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.
TAMUH CEO Mohammed Al Abadi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the program is part of TAMUH's national strategy to advance young talent.
He emphasized TAMUH's commitment to investing in young national energies and providing a supportive and secure educational environment that imbue upwardly mobile youth with the expertise and skills necessary to progress in their educational and professional journeys.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment